Dive team working to get car out of Lake Overholser

Lake Overholser car submerged overnight, with all passengers safe. Oklahoma City's emergency units to recover vehicle today.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 11:19 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are responding after a car was seen submerged at Lake Overholser.

Reports indicate the vehicle went into the water at around 3 a.m., and everyone in the car got out.

Crews say no one was injured in the incident.

The OCFD dive team does not operate at night unless there are people in the water, according to officials, which is why the team waited until this morning to get the car out of the water.
