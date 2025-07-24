See something, say something: Moore Police urge public to report suspicious activity

Moore Police urge residents to trust their instincts and report anything suspicious. Chief Gibson says community tips—big or small—help keep neighborhoods safe.

By: Christian Hans

Oftentimes, someone may have a feeling that something isn't right. Whether it is a car that has been parked in a certain area for too long or a stranger circling an area late at night, police say you could be onto something.

News 9 spoke to Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson to learn more about how, if you see something, you should say something.

Q: See something, say something. We hear a lot about that, but what does that mean for those of us not in uniform?

A: It's a term that we've heard for many years now. See something, say something. From a policing standpoint, what we really want to emphasize is that the police department is a resource for our community members to use to better protect their neighborhood. If you see something that's out of place in your neighborhood ... We just want to have that relationship and that partnership with you. Feel encouraged to call us so that we can go out and investigate and make sure your community is safe.

Q: What are people looking for? What should they be looking for?

A: I can tell you I know my neighbors, and I know what cars generally come and when they don't. If I see a car that's out of place and it just doesn't feel right to me, there is something to that feeling, and you should trust it because you know your community. You know your neighborhood, and all we're asking is to be proactive and give us a call so that we can come and just make sure that everything is the way it's supposed to be.

Q: What about the folks who think they shouldn't bother the police? Or think they are overreacting?

A: Obviously, we appreciate the respect that they have for the work that we do. However, we are servants to our community, and we work for our community and so they're never a bother. No police department would ever say that their citizens or their community, their residents, are a burden, and if they need something from us, they pay their taxes. They're part of the community, we're here for them.

Q: How should someone report suspicious activity?

A: Just to keep it simple, every agency might have different protocols, and different agencies have non-emergency capabilities and then 911 capabilities, just for consistency purposes. If you feel that gut instinct that something's not right and you need police to check it out or to respond, just call 911 and report it.

Q: Has this made a difference in the Moore community?

A: I think so, because in the community of Moore, we really strive to work side by side with our community. The police do not solve problems on their own. What the police do, we operate as a resource to come side by side with our community members to control and to take back their communities, and make sure their communities are safe.

Q: Can you share with us a particular instance where someone reported something that otherwise police would not have known about?

A: On a small scale, you can talk about big things, you can talk about small things, but just simply like vandalism, a small quality of life issue that you might not think is very important. If you don't say anything, that vandalism continues to occur over and over again, we can't do anything about consistent graffiti, which absolutely can be a quality of life issue and bring down the quality of your community. Unless we get the calls and know about it.

Q: Any advice for neighbors to work together?

A: You can be the eyes and the ears for your community, for your neighborhood. Do you know your neighborhood better than the police officer who is responding or patrolling your neighborhood? Just be that resource, be that partner with the police department to keep your neighborhood safe.