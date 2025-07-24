Family of Oklahoma man killed in Syria speaks out

The family of a man killed in Syria is speaking out following the loss of their loved one.

By: Christian Hans

The family of Hosam Saraya, an Oklahoma man killed in Syria, is speaking out after the death of their loved one.

Federal officials say Saraya, a member of the Druze community, was executed alongside his family members last week.

A cousin of Saraya says Saraya was visiting his father, who was ill, at the time of his death.

"He was like an angel, he was a good-spirited person," Saraya's cousin said. "He believed in the American values. He believed in freedom and liberty."

Saraya, an Oklahoma Christian University graduate, was planning to expand his online academy for Syrian students.

Saraya's family is now making a plea for other American families who have loved ones still in the region.

"We contacted the embassy in Jordan, and they said 'we are sorry, we can't do anything for you,'" Saraya's cousin said. "We would like them to help those people be evacuated with their families. Pressure the Syrian government, [led] by Ahmed al-Sharaa, to stop this craziness."