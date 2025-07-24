1 killed in SW OKC house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 9:30 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was killed Thursday morning in a fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire near Southwest 76th Street and South Youngs Boulevard.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters say they found a woman inside the home, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

That woman later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
