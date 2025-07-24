1 killed in SW OKC house fire

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 9:30 am
One person was killed Thursday morning in a fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire near Southwest 76th Street and South Youngs Boulevard.
After arriving on the scene, firefighters say they found a woman inside the home, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
That woman later died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
July 24th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025