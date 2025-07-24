National Association of Convenience Stores honors first responders

July 24 is 24/7 Day, honoring first responders and convenience store workers who serve around the clock. Free drinks and snacks are available at OKC stores.

By: Christian Hans

-

Thursday is July 24, and for the National Association of Convenience Stores, 24/7 is a day to honor and thank those who work around the clock.

NACS Executive Director Kevin O'Connell says this 24/7 Day is a way to give back to those who serve or community.

Q: How did all of this get started? What inspired this movement?

A: You know, we saw two things. One, a unique thread between what you just said. First responders work 24/7, and we also realize our convenience stores are open 24/7, and so there's the thread there. But also, when a disaster strikes or there's an emergency scenario happening in a community, oftentimes convenience stores are the last to close, if at all, and the first to reopen. Both are used as a space for first responders to rally and plan their response, but also for the community members who come by and grab their first necessities, your milk, eggs, et cetera.

Q: How long have you guys been doing this, Kevin?

A: This started in 2019. So this is our seventh year, and in 2019, we started with three retail brands: Wawa, Sheetz and RaceTrac. Now we are in our seventh year, and we just broke 100 retail brands, 35,000 convenience stores across the country, and really, full participation across every state in the country.

Q: We know this is a national effort here, but what stores here in Oklahoma are participating?

A: In Oklahoma City, we have four major brands participating. We have Allsup's, they're giving out a free 32-ounce coffee in the Blanchard area, Casey's, we are all familiar with Casey's, any size coffee or fountain drink, and then E-Z Mart is doing the same thing. Last but not least is OnCue. They are giving away a cold sub when you use their app. Whether you have a brand affinity or your favorite coffee is at one of those four stores, you can go into any of those stores as a first responder and they certainly will serve you up and say thank you for what they're you're doing for your community.

Q: A lot of first responders are listening right now. What's the message you guys are trying to send to our heroes?

A: What we have found by doing this event, as well as our First Responder of the Year award, is that it's kind of cut from the same cloth. They don't want to be recognized, they run into the line of duty when we're running the other way, and they just do it because that's that's you who they are, and this is our way to say we see you and we thank you. This is our small token of saying come on in, and for a lot of first responders, they come in and out of our convenience stores before, during and after shift anyway to get caffeinated, get that snack, get the last few hours of their shift in, but also to say hello to the team members and and make connections. Stores are our community hub, so they can use that as the hub to know what's going on in the community.

Q: How do you take advantage of this? Do you just walk in and grab whatever they're giving for free and say thanks?

A: If you're in uniform, that will be helpful. Some may require a badge or credential, but another great thing is if you go to 247day.org/map, that has all of our stores plotted, so every first responder can go and check out our map and see where they're closest store is in Oklahoma City.