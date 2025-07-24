The Brooks Clinic hosts children's school uniform drive for OKCPS students

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 6:20 am
The Brooks Clinic is hosting a Children's School Uniform Drive to help displaced Oklahoma City Public Schools students.
The drive is for students in Pre-K through 4th grade.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to show up to school prepared and proud,” The Brooks Clinic CEO Rodney Miller said. “The kids in these classrooms are our future doctors, business owners, civic leaders and more. They are our future, and we feel a real responsibility to help them get ahead.”
If you'd like to help, you can drop off uniforms in all sizes at any of the six Brooks Clinic locations across the metro area.
Donations will be accepted during normal clinic hours through the end of August.
