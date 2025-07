Due to extreme temperatures, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces emergency orders restricting activities.

By: Allyson Luckie

Due to extreme temperatures, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is implementing its Emergency Closure Orders.

In a post to social media, the refuge says the orders began on Thursday.

Under the orders:

Hiking will only be available from sunrise until 10 a.m. in the area. All hikers on trails and the Mount Scott Roadway must exit by 10 a.m. Roads will only be open to vehicles and bicycles for wildlife observation and photography. Fishing and picnicking will be allowed. Backcountry camping will not be allowed.

The refuge says the Doris Campground will still be available for all visitors.

For those looking for alternative activities, the visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.