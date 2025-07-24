Midwest City man arrested on peeping tom, stalking complaints

A Midwest City man was arrested for allegedly watching a girl through her bedroom window.

By: Christian Hans

A Midwest City man has been taken into custody after allegedly watching a young girl through their bedroom window.

Midwest City Police say a man caught Zachary Aldridge looking into his daughter's bedroom Thursday night.

When confronted by the man, police reports say Aldridge ran off.

Aldridge was later arrested by police on peeping tom and stalking complaints

Court filings show that in 2014, Aldridge pleaded guilty to multiple child porn charges, including possession.

