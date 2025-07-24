Oklahoma County to pay $55,000 to family of deceased inmate

The family of an inmate who died at the Oklahoma County jail will receive $55,000 as part of a lawsuit settlement.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 5:30 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma County leaders have settled a lawsuit involving the family of an inmate who died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Kyle Shaw died from a fentanyl overdose a year after he was booked into jail.

Shaw's brother filed a federal lawsuit in 2023, claiming the jail was negligent and caused Shaw's death.

A judge partially dismissed the suit in 2024, but agreed jail staff acted with "deliberate indifference" to inmates' safety.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and Oklahoma County Commissioners officially settled the lawsuit with Shaw's family.

Oklahoma County will pay $55,000 to Shaw's family as part of the settlement.
