No one injured in rollover crash at SW OKC roundabout

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 5:25 am
A rollover crash resulted in no injuries Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says the single-vehicle crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. at a roundabout near Southwest 7th Street and South Robinson Avenue.
Officers at the scene said the driver involved in the crash entered the roundabout too fast, flying into the air and crashing into a parking lot.
After the crash, police say the car caught on fire.
The driver was the only one in the car and was uninjured.
