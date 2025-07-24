No one injured in rollover crash at SW OKC roundabout

No one is hurt after a vehicle crash and fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 5:25 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A rollover crash resulted in no injuries Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the single-vehicle crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. at a roundabout near Southwest 7th Street and South Robinson Avenue.

Officers at the scene said the driver involved in the crash entered the roundabout too fast, flying into the air and crashing into a parking lot.

After the crash, police say the car caught on fire.

The driver was the only one in the car and was uninjured.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 24th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025