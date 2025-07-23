OSDE partners with conservative online school platform

OSDE partners with American Virtual Academy, a conservative online school platform, to bring a new option for private schooling in the state.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is partnering with the American Virtual Academy, a conservative online school platform.

Superintendent Ryan Walters says the K-12 academy is focused on promoting what he calls an American-first education.

"American Virtual Academy is focused on promoting American principle rather than pushing a liberal agenda," Walters said.

Walters said the academy is currently in the approval process of the state's parental choice tax credit, meaning parents could receive help from the state in covering the cost of private school.