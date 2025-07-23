U.S. News & World Report ranks Oklahoma City as 'Best Big City to Live'

Oklahoma City was named the "Best Big City to Live" by U.S. News & World Report, praised for affordability, short commutes, cultural growth, and development projects.

By: Christian Hans

Oklahoma City has been named the 'Best Big City to Live' by the U.S. News and World Report rankings, according to the publication.

The annual Best Places to Live list analyzed 859 cities across the country with populations of 499,000 or more, weighing affordability, job market strength, quality of life and overall desirability.

Scoring high in value, the median home price in Oklahoma City, $230,952, is nearly $140,000 lower than the national average.

Additionally, U.S. News & World Report says monthly rent in Oklahoma City hovers at $825, with the average commute being just 21 minutes.

The report also says with a median household income of $67,188, residents enjoy more purchasing power and access to amenities.

"[The] mix of low housing costs, cultural richness and wide-open space makes Oklahoma City the perfect choice for those looking to stretch their budget without sacrificing quality of life," the report said.

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber also shared its reaction to the report, citing recent development projects as big motivators for the top ranking.

"Recent development projects have reshaped the city’s landscape," the chamber said. "From the upscale OAK retail and dining district to the immersive OKANA Resort and Indoor Waterpark, which promises to boost tourism and generate new jobs. Adding to the city’s momentum is the new OG&E Coliseum, a state-of-the-art arena designed for equine shows, concerts and year-round events."

In nearby Texas, six other cities made appearances in the Top 15: No. 2 El Paso, No. 3 Austin, No. 4 Fort Worth, No. 6. San Antonio, No. 10 Houston and No. 13 Dallas.

See the full Top 15 ranking below:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma El Paso, Texas Austin, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Nashville, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Mesa, Arizona Houston, Texas Columbus, Ohio Seattle, Washington Dallas, Texas Indianapolis, Indiana San Diego, California

In addition to construction projects, the city is also gearing up for several future events, including the 2028 Olympic Games.

"OKC offers a rare combination of economic mobility, civic pride and cultural momentum," the chamber said. "Its skyline continues to evolve, but so does its identity—from flyover city to a place people are moving to, investing in and rooting for."