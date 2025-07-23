Bryan Kohberger sentenced to 4 life terms in prison without parole for Idaho murders

The formal sentencing of Bryan Kohberger is underway Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022. Victim impact statements were being read at the sentencing hearing, held in a courtroom in Boise.

By: CBS News

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Families of the victims delivered emotional statements at the sentencing hearing, held in a courtroom in Boise.

Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves as part of a plea deal that spared him from the death penalty. The plea agreement states he will be receive four life sentences without the possibility of parole, one for each murder charge, and a 10-year sentence for a burglary charge that he also pleaded guilty to.

Kohberger was in the courtroom Wednesday wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. The hearing lasted about three hours, with more than a dozen family impact statements read aloud.

Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were killed at a home in Moscow, Idaho, during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania six weeks later. Prosecutors said that if the case had gone to trial they would have used DNA evidence that linked Kohberger to the crime scene, his online purchase history, surveillance video of Koherger's car, and cellphone data that showed him in the vicinity of the killings.

The hearing began shortly after 9 a.m. Kohberger was in the courtroom wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. The hearing is expected to last the day, with some scheduled breaks, although the judge said it could be extended into Thursday to ensure there is enough time for the families to read victim impact statements.

The families of the victims have been divided over the plea deal. Mogen's father told CBS News he was relieved to learn of the deal, saying it will allow his family to "actually put this behind us." The Goncalves family has bitterly criticized the agreement, and told CBS News after a gag order was lifted that they believe the plea deal gives Kohberger a chance to live a "better and more rewarding life inside" prison.

Victim impact statements read aloud

The first victim impact statement on Wednesday was read on behalf of Bethany Funke, who had lived with the murdered students and called 911 after finding their bodies.

"That was the worst day of my life, and I know it always will be," Funke said in the statement, which was read by friend Emily Alant. Funke added that she checks her room every night to ensure there is no one hiding in the space, and said she has struggled to sleep since the slayings. Alant cried as she read the statement, while Kohberger showed no emotion.

Dylan Mortenson, the other surviving roommate, was the next to speak. She was visibly distraught and took several moments to collect herself before beginning to read her statement through tears. She said she has struggled with panic attacks since the killings.

"I was barely 19 when he did this," Mortenson said. "We had just celebrated my birthday at the end of September. I should have been figuring out who I was. I should have been having the college experience and starting to establish my future. Instead, I was forced to learn how to survive the unimaginable."

Dylan Mortensen speaks at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho.Kyle Green/AP

Scott Laramie, Madison Mogen's stepfather, then read a victim impact statement on the behalf of himself and Mogen's mother, Karen Laramie. He remembered Mogen as someone who "always brought us joy" and who prioritized spending time with her family before she was "taken senselessly and brutally in a sudden act of evil."

"This world was a better place with her in it," Laramie said.

Karen Laramie had a second statement read on her behalf by her lawyer, Leander James. Mogen's paternal grandmother Kim Cheeley also spoke, thanking prosecutors and law enforcement officials for "bringing this case to closure."

Mogen's father, Ben Mogen, said that his daughter had already earned all of the credits necessary for her degree at the time of the slayings, and wiped his eyes as he spoke.

"Maddie was my only child that I ever had. She's the only great thing I ever did and the only thing I was ever proud of," Ben Mogen said. He recounted taking her to concerts with friends, and shared a Father's Day card that he said was the last thing his daughter ever wrote to him, where she'd written "I can't wait till we can hang out again soon."

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, turned the podium to address Kohberger directly. Kohberger continued to not react, though he made eye contact with Steve Goncalves as he spoke.

"Today, we're here to finish what you started," Steve Goncalves said. He called Kohberger a "complete joke" and said the families of the victims "took this disaster" and kept it focused on their loved ones.

"All anyone talked about when they talked about this case was Kaylee Jade, Maddie May, Xana and Ethan," Steve Goncalves said.

He was followed by Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves' older sister, who had also been close to Mogen. She again directly spoke to Kohberger, and he maintained eye contact with her, as she called him a sociopath.

"No one is scared of you today. No one is impressed by you. No one thinks you're important," Alivea Goncalves said. There was applause in the courtroom after she finished speaking. She was followed by her and Kaylee Goncalves' mother, Kristi, who again directly addressed Kohberger. Goncalves family attorney Shannon Grey read statements from Kaylee Goncalves' aunt and grandmothers.

Jazzmin Kernodle, the older sister of Xana Kernodle, was the first member of her family to speak. She remembered her younger sister as a "kind, funny" woman who "was everyone's best friend." Her father Jeff Kernodle spoke next. He said that the night of the murders, he had been just seven miles from the house and wanted to drive over — but decided against it because he had been drinking.

"I wish I would have drunk and drove. They would have had a chance, all four of them," Jeff Kernodle said.