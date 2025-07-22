50 days until the Oklahoma State Fair begins

The countdown to the 2025 Oklahoma State Fair begins.

By: Brandon Coons

Tuesday marks 50 days until the start of the 2025 Oklahoma State Fair.

The fair is set to run from September 11 through 21 at the OKC Fairgrounds in northwest OKC.

Outside gate admission and tickets to the other events happening inside the all-new OG&E Coliseum during the fair are available right now online.

All events at the OG&E Coliseum during the fair come with outside gate admission, according to Oklahoma State Fair officials.