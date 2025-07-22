Are Bibles really required in Oklahoma public schools?

From state directives to legal challenges, here’s how the effort to bring Bibles to classrooms is playing out.

By: Bella Roddy

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says every Oklahoma classroom must have a Bible — and that Bibles will be distributed to schools this fall. Here's where things stand and how we got here.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Bibles will be in Oklahoma classrooms this fall

What exactly is the Bible directive?

In June 2024, Superintendent Walters announced a new mandate requiring every Oklahoma classroom to have a Bible and to use it for instruction tied to historical context. Citing state statutes and academic standards, Walters said the Bible is essential for teaching about Western civilization, the U.S. Constitution, and major historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr.

According to Walters, the State Department of Education would send a memorandum to every district requiring implementation, and schools not only could — but must — incorporate the Bible and the Ten Commandments into instruction as “instructional support.”

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office said the Bible has already been permitted as an instructional tool since 2019. However, some lawmakers, legal groups, and educators have raised concerns about constitutionality and local control.

How is the Bible being paid for?

Walters first requested $3 million to purchase King James Version Bibles for public schools as part of his $4.1 billion proposed 2026 education budget. That funding request was later increased by another $3 million — totaling $6 million — though the Oklahoma Legislature ultimately declined to include it in the final state budget.

Walters Announces 500+ Bibles Are On The Way To AP Government Classrooms

Despite the funding setback, Walters says the initiative is still moving forward through donations and other avenues. In November 2024, OSDE purchased more than 500 Bibles for AP Government classrooms using classroom supplies money.

What version of the Bible is being used?

The state opened a bid in October 2024 to purchase 55,000 King James Version Bibles that also included the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Pledge of Allegiance — and required leather or leather-like binding.

According to Oklahoma Watch, only two Bibles met the specifications: both were endorsed by President Donald Trump, including the Lee Greenwood “God Bless the USA” Bible. That version costs between $60 and $90 and uses Trump's name, image, and likeness — which means he receives royalties from its sale.

Lee Greenwood launches campaign to donate Bibles for Oklahoma classroom use

Is this enforceable in local schools?

Several lawmakers and education leaders say the directive lacks legal standing. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that curriculum decisions remain under local control, and some superintendents have publicly stated they will not comply with the mandate.

For example, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said in August 2024 that his district would not force teachers to use a Bible in classrooms, calling it “repulsive” to reduce the word of God to a classroom prop.

In addition, a lawsuit was filed in October 2024 by nearly 30 parents, teachers, and clergy aiming to block the Bible directive, calling it unconstitutional and an example of religious indoctrination in public schools.

State Lawmakers Question Bidding Process For Oklahoma Classroom Bibles

Oklahoma Watch: State Education Department Seeks Bids For 55,000 Classroom Bibles

Parents React To State Superintendent’s Request For $6 Million To Fund Bibles In Classrooms

What’s the current status?

Despite pushback, Walters maintains that Bibles will be distributed to classrooms this fall.

As of May 2025:

The Bible directive remains in place. Lawmakers rejected the $3 million funding request. Walters has turned to private donations and has partnered with Lee Greenwood to distribute Bibles through a donation campaign.

Timeline: Bible Mandate in Oklahoma Classrooms

June 27, 2024

Walters announces that every teacher and classroom must have a Bible and use it for historical context. He says a memo will go out to all districts.

September 28, 2024

Walters requests an additional $3 million from the state budget to purchase King James Version Bibles. Parents and teachers criticize the move.

October 4, 2024

The Oklahoma State Department of Education opens bids for 55,000 Bibles with strict specifications, including leather binding and historical documents. Only Bibles endorsed by Trump meet the specs.

October 21, 2024

The bid closes. Lawmakers and legal experts raise concerns about constitutionality and vendor favoritism. A lawsuit is filed to block the Bible mandate.

November 14, 2024

Walters announces the purchase of 500 Bibles for AP Government classrooms. He calls it a national first and says it's just the beginning.

March 6, 2025

Lee Greenwood partners with Walters to donate Bibles through a campaign aimed at Oklahoma schools. Walters says he does not profit from donations.

May 18, 2025

Walters says Bibles will still be distributed to classrooms in fall 2025, despite the Legislature denying the $3 million request. He says the department is using alternative funding and donations.