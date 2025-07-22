Nichols Hills Plaza, Classen Curve under new ownership after $212M Sale

Three high-end shopping centers in Nichols Hills, Nichols Hills Plaza, Classen Curve, and The Triangle, have been sold for $212 million to Bain Capital and 11North, marking a significant ownership and management shift for the nearly 40-acre retail portfolio.

Three popular shopping centers in Nichols Hills are under new ownership and management.

Nichols Hills Plaza, Classen Curve, and The Triangle at Classen Curve were purchased by retail investors Bain Capital and 11North for $212 million in late June.

Those shopping centers have some of the metro's most popular high-end retailers, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Lululemon, West Elm, Sephora, Anthropologie, and more.

The properties, located near NW 63rd Street and Western Avenue, span nearly 40 acres and have a 97% occupancy rate, according to a news release.

“This portfolio’s combination of national retailers and superior demographics strongly aligns with our strategy of investing in well-located, open-air properties that serve as essential retail centers in the communities where people live and work,” said Martha Kelley, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Real Estate.

The previous owner of the shopping centers, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy in 2021 and is selling off its retail real estate portfolio.

JLL Commercial Real Estate announced last week it has been selected to lead property management efforts for the Nichols Hills acquisitions.

“We are pleased to add JLL’s wide array of management capabilities to our team of experienced retail leaders onsite and are looking forward to investing in this growing market,” said Brian Harper, Founder and Managing Partner at 11North.

“With grocery store powerhouse brands Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s alongside its lengthy roster of tenants, this portfolio is poised to cater to both the necessity and leisure shopper.”

Late oil executive Aubrey McClendon once owned and developed the retail area that is adjacent to the former Chesapeake Energy, now the Expand Energy campus.