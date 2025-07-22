Latino Community Development Agency hosting back-to-school giveaway event

Through many partnerships, the Latino Community Development Agency will help Oklahoma City metro families gear up for the 2025-26 school year.

By: Addie Crawford

The LCDA has around 800 backpacks filled with school supplies ready to be given out to families at its 2nd annual "Back to School Bash" this year.

"We understand the struggles of getting ready for back to school," said Latino Club Coordinator Ben Quirino. "We want to help alleviate some of that pressure."

What's Being Offered

Families can enjoy free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, physicals, school enrollment help, food, and outdoor activities.

Partnerships

This event is made possible with support from organizations like Feed the Children, Simple Modern, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Scissortail Park, Feria Latina, and BancFirst.

'We're very excited to be a part of this event and always happy to be there for the community," said Scissortail Park's Vice President of Programming Eric Himan.

Police Presence With A Purpose

Local law enforcement will be there not just for safety but to share resources to help build trust, leadership, and mentorship for youth.

Location

The event will be from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. on July 26th at 420 SW 10th Street with games at Lower Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

"The earlier the better," said Quirino. "Last year, we had over 1,200 people come through these doors, and like I said, we gave almost 1,000 backpacks out this way."