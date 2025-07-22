What to expect at the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo in OKC

The Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo hits Oklahoma City this weekend, featuring demos, contests, and family fun—celebrating conservation, hunting, and community for all ages.

By: Christian Hans

-

Thousands of people are expected to make the trip to Oklahoma City in time for the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo.

Ahead of the event, scheduled for this weekend, News 9 is speaking to Delta Waterfowl Senior Director of Industry Partnerships Chris Williams to learn more about what to expect.

Q: How exciting is this for you guys at Delta Waterfowl?

A: This is huge. It's the first time that Oklahoma has hosted a national hunting expo, and being the largest waterfowl expo dedicated to the duck hunter, it's a complete honor to come to Oklahoma. There's something for everybody, and that's what we really want to talk about and focus on.

Q: For our viewers who have never heard of Delta Waterfowl or maybe are not familiar, what is your mission? Who are you guys?

A: Delta Waterfowl is the oldest conservation organization in North America. We strive to work for ducks and for duck hunters, and so our mission is very simple: We want to put ducks back in the fall flight. We want to protect the rights of hunters and the folks that enjoy the sport, and so we continue to do that every day, on our grassroots levels and nationally as well.

Q: We have a huge duck hunting community here in Oklahoma. What can people expect at this weekend's expo?

A: It's long and distinguished, but I tell everybody if you can't find something in that building that you need or want or like, you probably didn't call. Just didn't show up.

Q: What are some of the things that people can see? I saw you guys have a live podcast out there.

A: We do. We'll be recording 10 episodes of our "Voice of the Duck Hunter" podcast throughout the weekend. Eukanuba and Lucky Duck have been kind enough to sponsor our dog stage. You'll see dog demonstrations, and we have Chef Jean Paul doing cooking demonstrations on the field-to-table stage. There are a lot of exciting things to do to see, and frankly, if it's not in that building, you don't need it.

Q: What would the duck dogs be doing?

A: A lot of the professional trainers and folks that work with Eukanuba will be out and giving demonstrations on how you can train your dog in the field, everything from training and things to do to nutrition for your dog. There are all kinds of things, and those translate back to folks who don't hunt as well. You can come back to see something that, if you don't hunt, there's something there for you as well.

Q: And you also have a duck calling contest?

A: We do, we have a duck calling contest on Saturday on the Delta Waterfowl Grand National. It'll be outside, you can't hear yourself think on the inside, but that's a good thing. So we have Jim Ronquist, the folks at Drake [Waterfowl] and Mack's Prairie Wings sponsored that event.

Q: For families that aren't involved in duck hunting, this is still really entertaining to bring the family out, right?

A: That's part of our mission as well, to introduce new folks to hunting, and whether that's a child or a young teen or even someone that [is] older ... It's our responsibility as an organization to foster that relationship. If you come to the expo, and you've never been, the first thing you're going to see is our is our Delta Waterfowl booth. As soon as you walk in, you're going to be greeted by our staff. Any question that you have, there's not a bad question, there's not a wrong question; those are the ones that we want to answer. There's something there for everyone. deltawaterfowlexpo.com has all the details. It's Friday, Saturday, Sunday, $11.00 a day. $26 covers the whole weekend.