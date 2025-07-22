State Rep. J.J. Humphrey enters 2026 race for Oklahoma lieutenant governor

Oklahoma State Rep. J.J. Humphrey has officially announced his campaign for lieutenant governor at an event hosted by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

By: Graham Dowers

-

State Representative Justin "J.J." Humphrey is officially running for Oklahoma lieutenant governor. Humphrey announced his candidacy Monday night during an event hosted by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

The announcement adds another name to the field of candidates vying for the post in the 2026 election. Others who have declared their campaigns include State Auditor Cindy Byrd, State Rep. Darrell Weaver, Victor Fores, and Chris White.

Related: Sen. Darrell Weaver announces 2026 campaign for Lieutenant Governor

Rep. Humphrey, R-Lane, has represented House District 19 since 2017. Rep. Humphrey is a former law enforcement officer and drug court administrator, and currently serves as vice chair of the House Public Safety and Tourism committees, and remains active on multiple legislative committees.

Read more: Oklahoma's 2026 Governor's Race: Who’s running, who’s speculated to run?