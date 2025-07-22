Silver Alert: 78-year-old Wesley Allen

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Wesley Allen. OHP says he was last seen in Edmond on Wednesday.

By: Destini Pittman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Wesley Allen, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Allen is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing Levi's Jeans and a white plaid long-sleeved shirt.

OHP says Allen was last seen in Edmond on July 16, 2025.

Allen drives a Blue 2015 Toyota pickup with a camper shell. It has an Oklahoma license plate reading PQE799.

Anyone with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.