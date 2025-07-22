Suspect in custody following NE OKC pursuit

A pursuit ended near Northeast and 36th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: Destini Pittman

A suspect is in custody following a pursuit that ended near Northeast and 36th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OU police initiated the pursuit near North Kate Avenue and Northeast 8th Street. Police say no one was hit, and there are no reports of property damage.

Police say the suspect fired shots during the pursuit, and OCPD was called to assist.



