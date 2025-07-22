Suspect in custody following NE OKC pursuit

A pursuit ended near Northeast and 36th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 10:31 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A suspect is in custody following a pursuit that ended near Northeast and 36th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OU police initiated the pursuit near North Kate Avenue and Northeast 8th Street. Police say no one was hit, and there are no reports of property damage.

Police say the suspect fired shots during the pursuit, and OCPD was called to assist.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

