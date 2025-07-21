Bethany woman killed by ex days after protective order violation, police say

A metro woman was killed Sunday outside a Bethany apartment by her former boyfriend, who then shot and injured himself, according to court documents and law enforcement officials.

By: Sylvia Corkill

Hunter McKee, a public information officer for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), confirmed that the victim, Jonni Salazar, and the suspect, Alex Berry, had a previous relationship and children together.

According to court documents and police reports, Salazar, a 30-year-old mother of two, described Berry, the father of her two children, as abusive in the months leading up to her death. Salazar filed two protective orders against him.

In June, Salazar contacted Del City police, expressing her suspicion that Berry had placed a tracker on her vehicle. She told officers Palomar Home had relocated her and the children to an undisclosed address for safety, but Berry somehow located them.

When police visited with Salazar, Berry arrived and admitted to hiding an Air Tag "under the carpet in the trunk" of Salazar's vehicle. Following his arrest, Salazar filed for a protective order on behalf of her and her children. Records show Salazar filed for a second protective order following an incident on July 4. While gathered in the yard of a family member’s home, Salazar reported Berry kidnapped their daughter, leading her to chase after him in her car. A judge last week ordered Berry to stay away and scheduled a hearing for January. Days later, Berry violated the order.

“We received a call of shots fired in the area of this apartment complex,” said Bethany Police Chief J.D. Reid

Bethany Police responded Sunday and found Salazar inside her car with a gunshot wound.

“She was inside her vehicle when she was shot, they were able to get her out. Unfortunately, due to the injuries, she passed away on scene,” Reid said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Oklahoma County Tactical Team were called after Berry barricaded himself in his apartment. He later shot himself and was taken into custody. The victim's family and friends were overcome by emotion at the scene.

Berry is hospitalized in stable condition. He's yet to be formally charged,

Under the granted protective order, Berry was required to surrender all firearms to law enforcement and was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from his ex and their two children.