Aid distribution in Gaza: What you need to know

Distribution of humanitarian aid to starving civilians in besieged Gaza is complicated and dangerous. Who's to blame, however, is up for debate. Understand the scenario better here.

By: Alex Cameron

-

Humanitarian aid operations in Gaza are operating under extreme pressure, with competing delivery systems, logistical roadblocks, and conflicting narratives complicating efforts to reach civilians in desperate need. Here are five things you need to know. Dual Aid Systems Operating with Challenges: Humanitarian aid is delivered primarily through two channels: traditional international efforts led by the UN, and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the US and secured by Israel. The GHF aims to bypass Hamas, delivering food boxes directly to civilians, according to Oklahoma Senator James Lankford (R-OK). However, it's reported that GHF can currently feed only about half of Gaza's population, making UN efforts, despite their vulnerabilities, still crucial. Severe Access Restrictions and Delays: Aid organizations face major obstacles getting supplies into and distributing them within Gaza, including the slow and unpredictable inspection process at border crossings, damage to infrastructure, and frequent communication blackouts. Essential materials, such as generators and water pipes, are restricted, impeding aid operations, according to UNICEF. Danger and Insecurity at Distribution Points: People in Gaza risk their lives to reach aid distribution points, often facing dangerous commutes, chaotic scenes, and even deadly violence. Reports describe crowds being shot at by Israeli forces and aid workers being attacked by Hamas operatives, according to Doctors Without Borders. UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) claims "more than 1,000 starving people [have been] reported killed since the end of May." The American Jewish Committee, however, says such casualty reports rely on unverifiable sources tied to Hamas. GHF Executive Director Johnnie Moore dismisses the casualty claims as part of “a disinformation campaign… meant to shut down our efforts.” Widespread Hunger and Malnutrition: A significant portion of Gaza's population faces high levels of acute food insecurity, with many experiencing catastrophic hunger and facing the risk of famine, reports the World Food Program USA. A UN-backed assessment in May stated that one in five people faced starvation due to the Israeli blockade, and 93% suffered severe food shortages, according to Yahoo. Disputes and Criticisms: The new GHF aid model, which utilizes a private U.S. contractor, has been met with mixed reactions. The UN and some NGOs say aid distribution should be carried out by independent organizations and criticize the GHF for potentially politicizing aid and undermining humanitarian principles. The Israeli government defends its actions, blaming Hamas for civilian deaths and diversion of aid, while international bodies refute claims of widespread aid diversion and call for unhindered access and a ceasefire, according to reports.