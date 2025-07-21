Where to find 2025 back-to-school supply lists in Oklahoma

Whether you're in the Oklahoma City metro or Tulsa area, we've compiled direct links and summaries for the largest school districts all in one convenient place!

Monday, July 21st 2025, 3:26 pm

By: Bella Roddy


OKLAHOMA -

As back-to-school season ramps up across Oklahoma, parents are looking for the latest supply lists.

Oklahoma City Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

PRE-K THROUGH 4TH GRADE

MIDDLE SCHOOL THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

MOORE PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

For Secondary students, please refer to your student's teacher as each school and teacher has individual supply needs.

Apple Creek

Briarwood

Broadmoore

Bryant

Central Elementary

Earlywine

Eastlake

Fairview

Fisher

Heritage Trails

Houchin

Kelley

Kingsgate

Northmoor

Oakridge

Plaza Towers

Red Oak

Santa Fe

Sky Ranch

Sooner

Southgate

South Lake

Timber Creek

Wayland Bonds

Winding Creek

EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

Centennial Elementary

Charles Haskell Elementary

Chisolm Elementary

Clegern Elementary

Cross Timbers Elementary

Edmond Early Childhood Center

Frontier Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Ida Freeman Elementary

John Ross Elementary

Northern Hills Elementary

Orvis Risner Elementary

Redbud Elementary

Russell Dougherty Elementary

Scissortail Elementary - N/A

Sunset Elementary

Washington Irving Elementary

West Field Elementary

Will Rogers Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Central Middle School

Cheyenne Middle School

Cimarron Middle School

Heartland Middle School

Sequoyah Middle School

Summit Middle School

PUTNAM CITY SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Capps Middle School

Cooper Middle School

Hefner Middle School

Mayfield Middle School

Western Oaks Middle School

HIGH SCHOOLS

High Schools do not have general schoolwide supply lists. Please be prepared with the essentials of paper, pens/pencils, folders, notebooks. Teachers will provide the specific supplies needed for each course via syllabi.

NORMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

MID-DEL SCHOOLS

Elementary Schools

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Midwest City Middle School

CARL ALBERT MIDDLE SCHOOL

6th Grade

7th Grade

8th Grade

Del City Middle School

MUSTANG PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

Centennial Elementary

Creek Elementary

Lakehoma Elementary

Mustang Elementary

Prairie View Elementary

Riverwood Elementary

Sunset Hill Elementary

Trails Elementary

Valley Elementary

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

Canyon Ridge Intermediate

Horizon Intermediate

Meadow Brook Intermediate

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Central Middle School

Mustang Middle School

Mustang North Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL

Mustang High School & MEC Students are asked to bring paper and a pen/pencil on the first day of school.

Teachers will let students know when classes begin what supplies will be needed for the semester/year. 

YUKON PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Parkland

Shedeck

Skyview

Central

Ranchwood

Myers

Surrey Hills

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

Redstone

Lakeview

Independence

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOLS

DEER CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

GROVE VALLEY ELEMENTARY

ROSE UNION ELEMENTARY

KNIGHT RIDGE ELEMENTARY

SPRING CREEK ELEMENTARY

PRAIRIE VELE ELEMENTARY

DEER CREEK ELEMENTARY 

INTERMEDIATE/MIDDLE SCHOOLS

DEER CREEK INTERMEDIATE

DEER CREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOLS

Deer Creek High School does not have school supplies list, but your child will be notified of necessary classroom supplies during the first week of school. 

PIEDMONT PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

PRE-K THROUGH 8TH GRADE

Students in grades 7-12 should come to school prepared with basic supplies. Your student will be given specific instructions from their teachers on what supplies they need during the first days of school.

FULL LIST OF OKC METRO SCHOOL SUPPLIES:

Tulsa Metro

BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

early childhood and elementary school supply list.

Middle and high school supply lists will be provided to students by their teachers on the first day of school. We encourage parents to wait until after the first day of school before buying supplies, as each teacher has a specific list of supplies that students will need for their particular classes.

Native American school supplies information

Union Public Schools SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

Elementary

Pre-Kindergarten (all schools) 

Andersen Elementary

Boevers Elementary

Cedar Ridge Elementary

Roy Clark Elementary

Darnaby Elementary

Grove Elementary

Jarman Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

McAuliffe Elementary

Moore Elementary

Ellen Ochoa Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Peters Elementary

6th/7thGrade

Teams will distribute supply lists at the school. Each list is different. Individual teachers will inform students of supplies needed for their classroom during the first few days of school. On the first day of school, students should bring some paper and a pen or pencil.

8th Grade

The Union Eighth Grade Center does not publish a schoolwide supply list for students. Individual teachers will inform students of supplies needed for their classroom during the first few days of school. On the first day of school, students should bring some paper and a pen or pencil.

9 - 12th Grades

The only materials needed for the first day will be the student's class schedule, a map of the building, paper and pencil. Each teacher will let students know of any special supplies needed for that class.

JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

Jenks East Elementary

Jenks Northwest Elementary

Jenks Southeast Elementary

Jenks West Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOL/HIGH SCHOOL

Jenks West Intermediate

Jenks East Intermediate

Jenks Middle School

Jenks Freshman Academy-N/A

Jenks High School-N/A

OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

Ator

Bailey Elementary

Barnes Elementary

Hodson Elementary

Mills Elementary

Morrow Elementary

Northeast Elementary

Smith Elementary

Stone Canyon Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOL

6th Grade Center

7th Grade Center

8th Grade Center

Owasso High School students should come prepared on the first day of school with paper and pen/pencil. Teachers will provide information regarding required supplies for their specific class/subject.

BIXBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

 PreK 

Kindergarten 

1st Grade

2nd Grade

3rd Grade

4th Grade

5th Grade

6th Grade

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

N/A

Full Tulsa metro school supply lists:
Bella Roddy

Bella Roddy is a Specialty Content Producer originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Griffin Media as a digital producer for News On 6's sister station News 9 in 2023 after graduating from college.

