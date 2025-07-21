Where to find 2025 back-to-school supply lists in Oklahoma

Whether you're in the Oklahoma City metro or Tulsa area, we've compiled direct links and summaries for the largest school districts all in one convenient place!

By: Bella Roddy

As back-to-school season ramps up across Oklahoma, parents are looking for the latest supply lists.

Oklahoma City Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

MOORE PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

For Secondary students, please refer to your student's teacher as each school and teacher has individual supply needs.

EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

Scissortail Elementary - N/A

MIDDLE SCHOOL

PUTNAM CITY SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOLS

High Schools do not have general schoolwide supply lists. Please be prepared with the essentials of paper, pens/pencils, folders, notebooks. Teachers will provide the specific supplies needed for each course via syllabi.

NORMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

MID-DEL SCHOOLS

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

CARL ALBERT MIDDLE SCHOOL

MUSTANG PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOL

Mustang High School & MEC Students are asked to bring paper and a pen/pencil on the first day of school.

Teachers will let students know when classes begin what supplies will be needed for the semester/year.

YUKON PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOLS

DEER CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

INTERMEDIATE/MIDDLE SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOLS

Deer Creek High School does not have school supplies list, but your child will be notified of necessary classroom supplies during the first week of school.

PIEDMONT PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

Students in grades 7-12 should come to school prepared with basic supplies. Your student will be given specific instructions from their teachers on what supplies they need during the first days of school.

FULL LIST OF OKC METRO SCHOOL SUPPLIES:

Tulsa Metro

BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

Middle and high school supply lists will be provided to students by their teachers on the first day of school. We encourage parents to wait until after the first day of school before buying supplies, as each teacher has a specific list of supplies that students will need for their particular classes.

Union Public Schools SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

Elementary

6th/7thGrade

Teams will distribute supply lists at the school. Each list is different. Individual teachers will inform students of supplies needed for their classroom during the first few days of school. On the first day of school, students should bring some paper and a pen or pencil.

8th Grade

The Union Eighth Grade Center does not publish a schoolwide supply list for students. Individual teachers will inform students of supplies needed for their classroom during the first few days of school. On the first day of school, students should bring some paper and a pen or pencil.

9 - 12th Grades

The only materials needed for the first day will be the student's class schedule, a map of the building, paper and pencil. Each teacher will let students know of any special supplies needed for that class.

JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

MIDDLE SCHOOL/HIGH SCHOOL

Jenks Freshman Academy-N/A

Jenks High School-N/A

OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Owasso High School students should come prepared on the first day of school with paper and pen/pencil. Teachers will provide information regarding required supplies for their specific class/subject.

BIXBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST

ELEMENTARY

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

N/A

Full Tulsa metro school supply lists: