Loose cow shuts down lane on I-40 near I-35 in OKC

A loose cow caused a traffic disruption Monday afternoon as it ran along Interstate 40 near the Interstate 35 interchange, prompting authorities to shut down the outside lane, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 3:10 pm

By: Anna Denison


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said three cows in total got loose. Two of the cows were caught without incident.

Authorities put down the third cow because they feared it might run back onto the highway, and it had a serious injury.

Authorities said they are working to contact the owner of the cows.
