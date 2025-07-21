$700M Bricktown boardwalk project fully funded, developer says

Developer says the $700 million Boardwalk at Bricktown is fully funded, with phase one set to begin later this year.

By: Graham Dowers

A major Bricktown development project is moving forward and has secured full funding, according to developer Scott Matteson.

Matteson confirmed the $700 million Boardwalk at Bricktown is now fully financed. Phase one, which includes new apartments and a hotel, could break ground later this year.

The project also still includes plans for Legends Tower, which at nearly 2,000 feet would be one of the tallest buildings in the country. Matteson said the tower remains in development.

The location for the 2 million square foot development is set to be in the area near South E.K. Gaylord Boulevard and Oklahoma City Boulevard, next to Harkins Theatres.

Oklahoma City City Council approved funding through tax increment financing for the project in August 2023.

In late 2024, airport officials in Oklahoma City expressed concerns about the height of the proposed Legends Tower, which, if built, would be double the height of the 50-story Devon tower, Oklahoma City's current largest skyscraper.

The Federal Aviation Administration weighed in on the plans, and while officials said the tower would be a "hazard to air navigation, the final report noted that the developers might proceed as planned and are not bound by the FAA's opinion.