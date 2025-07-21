Josh Pate breaks down Sooners’ SEC outlook

Josh Pate sees a playoff path for Oklahoma in its second SEC season debut

By: Chris Williams

As Oklahoma prepares for its second season in the SEC, national college football analyst Josh Pate joined Chris Williams to break down what to expect from Brent Venables’ squad, and why he's optimistic about their 2025 outlook.

Who is Josh Pate?

Josh Pate is a college football analyst, sports journalist, and host of Josh Pate's College Football Show. He serves as a national analyst for 247Sports and collaborates with CBS Sports.

Oklahoma Outlook

Pate has the Sooners pegged for at least nine wins, pointing to their brutal schedule, arguably among the toughest in the country, as a potential playoff advantage.

“If you believe OU and Florida are one-two in strength of schedule, then nine wins might be good enough to get them to Atlanta or even the playoff,” Pate said.

A big part of that confidence stems from Oklahoma’s new quarterback John Matier and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, a tandem that Pate believes brings chemistry, consistency, and fewer costly mistakes to Norman.

“I think statistically he’ll be up there,” Pate said of Matier, adding that Arbuckle is the kind of coordinator who can elevate an entire offense.

Defensively, Venables’ decision to reclaim play-calling duties has Pate’s full support. “That’s who he is,” he said. “When a Brent Venables defense is playing the way it’s supposed to, the offense doesn’t need to score a ton.”

Even with the loss of stars like Danny Stutzman and Billy Bowman to the NFL, Pate believes the Sooners' defense can take a step forward through collective gains and improved depth.

On offense, the addition of Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott was another major win. “It’s about balance not equal play calls, but being unpredictable. Ott gives them that,” Pate said. “If you can’t run the ball, you can’t win in this league.”

Storm-chasing Hobby

Outside of football, Pate also touched on his hobby of storm chasing, saying Mississippi, outside of Oklahoma, is his favorite SEC state for tracking storms, especially across the wide-open Delta region.

As SEC Media Days continue, the Sooners find themselves at a pivotal point in the Brent Venables era, one that Pate believes is ready to rise.

