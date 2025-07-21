OU appoints Athletic Director search committee. Here's who's on it.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 11:09 am
After the announcement of longtime University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione's intention to retire in 2028, the university is working to find his successor.
Castiglione, who arrived at the university in 1998, will serve in an advisory role to the committee throughout the search, the university announced.
RELATED: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione to retire in 2028
In the meantime, OU has appointed a 12-member committee representing key areas across the university community to conduct a nationwide search for its next Vice President and Director of Athletics.
The search committee, which will work with a search firm, is comprised of the following members:
Upon the naming of his successor and his or her arrival to campus, Castiglione will assume the role of Emeritus Athletics Director.
SEE ALSO: OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione reflects on legacy
Castiglione will serve in a fundraising capacity for the University through June 2028.
More coverage of Joe Castiglione's retirement and the search for OU's new Athletic Director:
After Joe Castiglione: Oklahoma seeks visionary leader for college sports’ most complex chapter yet
Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma athletic director, announces retirement: Top candidates remark on his tenure with Sooners
Joe Castiglione: Architect of Oklahoma's athletic renaissance
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025