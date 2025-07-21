OU appoints Athletic Director search committee. Here's who's on it.

OU announces a search committee to find the university's next athletic director after the announcement of Joe Castiglione's retirement in 2028. From Sooner legends to current university leaders, here's who's on the committee.

By: Christian Hans

-

After the announcement of longtime University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione's intention to retire in 2028, the university is working to find his successor.

Castiglione, who arrived at the university in 1998, will serve in an advisory role to the committee throughout the search, the university announced.

RELATED: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione to retire in 2028

In the meantime, OU has appointed a 12-member committee representing key areas across the university community to conduct a nationwide search for its next Vice President and Director of Athletics.

The search committee, which will work with a search firm, is comprised of the following members:

Randall L. Stephenson, Chair of Football and Special Advisor to the President and the Director of Athletics (Chair) Hollye Hunt, Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff Armand Paliotta, Vice President and General Counsel David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Bob Stoops, Executive Director, Special Advisor to the Athletics Director Amy Noah, Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, OU Foundation (Designee from outside the University) Steve Gensler, Gene and Elaine Edwards Family Chair in Law, President's Associates Presidential Professor (Faculty Representative) Kasie Crall, Associate Registrar (Staff Representative) Kinzie Hansen (Student Representative) Sam Bradford, Former University of Oklahoma Quarterback (Designee from outside the University) Sherri Coale, Former University of Oklahoma Head Women’s Basketball Coach (Designee from outside the University) Dorothy Anderson, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (Ex Officio Member)

Upon the naming of his successor and his or her arrival to campus, Castiglione will assume the role of Emeritus Athletics Director.

SEE ALSO: OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione reflects on legacy

Castiglione will serve in a fundraising capacity for the University through June 2028.

More coverage of Joe Castiglione's retirement and the search for OU's new Athletic Director:

After Joe Castiglione: Oklahoma seeks visionary leader for college sports’ most complex chapter yet

Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma athletic director, announces retirement: Top candidates remark on his tenure with Sooners

Joe Castiglione: Architect of Oklahoma's athletic renaissance

Joe Castiglione retirement: Key takeaways from Toby Rowland