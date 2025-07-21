2025 Emmy Awards: News 9 honored with multiple awards from Heartland Chapter, see the winning stories

Monday, July 21st 2025, 10:59 am
Over the weekend, News 9 was recognized for several stories, bringing home a number of Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter.
The honors span multiple categories and showcase our station’s commitment to compelling storytelling, community-centered reporting, and high-caliber production work.
Here are the winning stories and the teams behind them:
Honored for: Investigative Reporting
In a chilling and meticulously reported piece, Lisa Monahan and Darrell Vannostran explored the disturbing confession of a man behind one of Oklahoma’s most gruesome crimes.
Watch the story: Oklahoma Has Executed Kevin Underwood For 2006 Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl
Honored for: Breaking News Coverage
Chief Meteorologist David Payne brought real-time, life-saving information as a tornado ripped through Duke, Oklahoma, completely destroying a home.
Watch the video: Tornado Hits Home South of Duke, Oklahoma
Honored for: Weather Coverage
News 9 storm trackers caught dramatic video of a tornado near El Reno using night vision technology, providing crucial visuals during severe weather conditions.
Watch: News 9 Storm Trackers Capture Video Of Tornado On The Ground Near El Reno
Honored for: Continuing Coverage
The emotional return of two Edmond divers rescued after being lost at sea captivated viewers across the state.
Watch: Edmond Couple Reunites With Rescuers Who Saved Them After Nearly 40-Hours Stranded At Sea
Watch: 'They Didn't Give Up:' Rescued Edmond Divers Back Home After Nearly 2 Days At Sea
Honored for: In-Depth Report
This deep-dive revisits the case of Raye Dawn Smith, a mother imprisoned for enabling child abuse, as she seeks early release after nearly two decades.
Watch the story: Meeker Mother Seeks Early Release After 17 Years In Prison For Enabling Child Abuse
Honored for: Investigative/Crime Reporting
Part of the Missing Case series, this story uncovered critical details in the haunting cold case of Caitlyn Case.
Watch: Deadline: Missing Case
Honored for: Human Interest
A moving story about organ donation, following a mother’s decision to give the gift of life in the face of tragedy.
Watch: The Gift Of Life: How To Be An Organ Donor
Honored for: Lifestyle Feature
Celebrating Oklahoma’s rich food culture, this series took viewers inside the kitchens and traditions that flavor our state.
Watch the series: Flavor of Oklahoma
Honored for: Social Concerns Reporting
An inspiring look at two former gang members working to help others leave violence behind.
Watch: From Gangs To Grace: 2 Former Gang Members Talk About Their New Mission
Honored for: Arts/Entertainment
A touching tribute to Oklahoma music legend Toby Keith, celebrating his legacy and impact on fans and the community.
Watch the full special: 'Remembering Toby Keith'
Honored for: Longform Investigative
This original series explores unsolved disappearances across Oklahoma, giving voice to families still seeking answers.
July 21st, 2025
April 30th, 2025
March 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025