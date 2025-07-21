2025 Emmy Awards: News 9 honored with multiple awards from Heartland Chapter, see the winning stories

News 9 journalists were honored with multiple Heartland Emmy Awards for their exceptional work in investigative reporting, severe weather coverage, human interest stories, and in-depth community storytelling.

By: Anna Denison

Over the weekend, News 9 was recognized for several stories, bringing home a number of Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter.

The honors span multiple categories and showcase our station’s commitment to compelling storytelling, community-centered reporting, and high-caliber production work.

Here are the winning stories and the teams behind them:

“Cannibal's Confession”

Honored for: Investigative Reporting

Lisa Monahan, Producer Darrell Vannostran, Photographer

In a chilling and meticulously reported piece, Lisa Monahan and Darrell Vannostran explored the disturbing confession of a man behind one of Oklahoma’s most gruesome crimes.

Watch the story: Oklahoma Has Executed Kevin Underwood For 2006 Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl

“Duke Tornado Disintegrates Home”

Honored for: Breaking News Coverage

David Payne, Reporter Brandon Coons, Producer

Chief Meteorologist David Payne brought real-time, life-saving information as a tornado ripped through Duke, Oklahoma, completely destroying a home.

Watch the video: Tornado Hits Home South of Duke, Oklahoma

“Captured on Night Vision Camera”

Honored for: Weather Coverage

Lacey Swope, Reporter Michael Johnston, Producer Jen Billings, Producer

News 9 storm trackers caught dramatic video of a tornado near El Reno using night vision technology, providing crucial visuals during severe weather conditions.

Watch: News 9 Storm Trackers Capture Video Of Tornado On The Ground Near El Reno

“Oklahoma Divers Rescued in the Gulf”

Honored for: Continuing Coverage

Amanda Taylor, Writer Jordan Fremstad, Reporter Darrell Vannostran, Photographer Jorge Gil, Photographer Jobe McAdams, Photographer

The emotional return of two Edmond divers rescued after being lost at sea captivated viewers across the state.

Watch: Edmond Couple Reunites With Rescuers Who Saved Them After Nearly 40-Hours Stranded At Sea

Watch: 'They Didn't Give Up:' Rescued Edmond Divers Back Home After Nearly 2 Days At Sea

“In-Focus: Raye Dawn Smith”

Honored for: In-Depth Report

Michael Johnston, Photographer Lisa Monahan, Producer

This deep-dive revisits the case of Raye Dawn Smith, a mother imprisoned for enabling child abuse, as she seeks early release after nearly two decades.

Watch the story: Meeker Mother Seeks Early Release After 17 Years In Prison For Enabling Child Abuse

“Deadly Detour”

Honored for: Investigative/Crime Reporting

Lisa Monahan, Producer Darrell Vannostran, Photographer Kylie Frakes, Producer

Part of the Missing Case series, this story uncovered critical details in the haunting cold case of Caitlyn Case.

Watch: Deadline: Missing Case

“A Mother's Gift”

Honored for: Human Interest

Amanda Taylor, Reporter Darrell Vannostran, Editor Kylie Frakes, Producer

A moving story about organ donation, following a mother’s decision to give the gift of life in the face of tragedy.

Watch: The Gift Of Life: How To Be An Organ Donor

“Flavor of Oklahoma”

Honored for: Lifestyle Feature

Jobe McAdams, Photographer Lacie Lowry, Reporter Darrell Vannostran, Photographer Kylie Frakes, Producer Courtney Landsberger, Producer

Celebrating Oklahoma’s rich food culture, this series took viewers inside the kitchens and traditions that flavor our state.

Watch the series: Flavor of Oklahoma

“From Gangs to Grace”

Honored for: Social Concerns Reporting

Amanda Taylor, Reporter Darrell Vannostran, Photographer Mike Weber, Photographer

An inspiring look at two former gang members working to help others leave violence behind.

Watch: From Gangs To Grace: 2 Former Gang Members Talk About Their New Mission

“Remembering Toby Keith”

Honored for: Arts/Entertainment

Robin Marsh, Talent Mike Weber, Photographer Darrell Vannostran, Photographer Kylie Frakes, Producer

A touching tribute to Oklahoma music legend Toby Keith, celebrating his legacy and impact on fans and the community.

Watch the full special: 'Remembering Toby Keith'

“Missing Case” Series

Honored for: Longform Investigative

Lisa Monahan, Reporter Darrell Vannostran, Photographer and Editor

This original series explores unsolved disappearances across Oklahoma, giving voice to families still seeking answers.

Watch: Oklahoma’s Own Originals: Missing Case