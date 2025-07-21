Out West Music Fest to bring live music and food to OKC's West Village

The inaugural Out West Music Fest kicks off Friday in Oklahoma City’s West Village, featuring live music, local vendors, and activities for all ages.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City's West Village is gearing up for the first-ever Out West Music Fest, a new monthly block party designed to showcase local music, food, and small businesses.

The event marks the debut of the district's "Fourth Friday" series and will feature more than six musical acts across 11 different venues. The main stage is on Sheridan Avenue, where King Cabbage Brass Band will headline, following a set from opener Cowboy Junior Carter.

"This is the inaugural event to our fourth Friday series, which is a monthly block party," Karen Medina, West Village coordinator, said. "There will be over six performing acts with 11 music venues spread out throughout the West Village, an interactive chalk art activity, a photo booth, dancing and so much more."

The entire West Village district will offer indoor and outdoor experiences for all ages. More than 30 local vendors will be on-site along with three food trucks, a kids zone with face painting and inflatables, and a classic car show hosted by the C10 Club of Oklahoma City.

Core4 Brewing Company, a business in the district, will be open throughout the evening. Co-owner Buck Buchanan said the festival is a chance to show off not just the neighborhood, but Oklahoma City's local music and maker scene.

"I'm super excited that this big event is coming to the West Village District," Buchanan said. "I'm excited to showcase what not only we can do, but what all the other businesses in this district can do."

The Out West Music Fest is set for July 25 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.