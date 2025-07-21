Struggling to work out? Here’s how to find your ‘why’ and stay on track

Balancing family and fitness is tough, but staying motivated starts with knowing your “why,” building community, and mixing up your workout routine.

By: Christian Hans

For those with families, it can be difficult to balance obligations to their household with taking time to stay physically fit.

Finding time for exercise is a good way to stay healthy, and News 9 spoke with ReMerge Oklahoma CEO Erin Engelke to learn how to stay motivated.

Q: How can you help us stay motivated?

A: First of all, we need to acknowledge that almost half of Americans strive to have what's called this "summer bod." We all desire to have this ideal kind of body during the summer and year-round, but definitely during the summer, and I just think it's important to start with your "why." Why is it you want to have a summer bod, or what is it that you're looking for? Do you want to shave off some fat on your body? Do you want to gain muscle? Are you hyper-focused on the number on the scale? Because maybe that's not the healthiest view you need to have, but know your why. Is it a health-related issue? Do you have heart disease in your family, or high blood pressure? Figure out your body and then craft a fitness routine around that. I think sometimes we get in these ruts of like, "I just gotta workout." Well, workout for what? For instance, if you want to eliminate a little bit of fat, then lift some weights and then do some cardio, that's the surefire way to reduce fat.

Q: What about finding your community? Is it better to do things with a buddy?

A: It is. We are very community-oriented humans. We thrive on being around other people, and the truth of the matter is, if you're already struggling to be motivated to work out or to be healthy, then it's going to be hard for you to do that on your own. So find people that like to work out the same way that you do, or move your body or walk, or go to a barre class. Find somebody. Because the sooner you have accountability ... You're going to be far more inclined to resist the urge to take that nap.

Q: What about trying something new or a different path?

A: We get into ruts as humans. We have habits and routines, and over time, we just get tired of them. Then you lack motivation in those moments. You're like, "Why do I want to do this again?" So shake it up a little bit. I am very routine in my workouts, but I also need to shake it up. So I'm going to do a barre class this Sunday, which I don't normally do, but that's going to help improve my body. I'm probably gonna be more sore than ever before, because it's different.