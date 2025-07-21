2 arrested in Pottawatomie County child abuse investigation

A child abuse investigation in Pottawatomie County yields two arrests.

By: Christian Hans

Two people are in custody following an investigation into alleged child abuse in Pottawatomie County, according to police.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says Ashley West and Jeffry Rice are each being held on a $25,000 bond.

No details of the case have been released at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Child Advocacy Center of Central Oklahoma to keep the child involved in the case safe.