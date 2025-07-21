2 arrested in Pottawatomie County child abuse investigation

A child abuse investigation in Pottawatomie County yields two arrests.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 5:52 am

By: Christian Hans


Two people are in custody following an investigation into alleged child abuse in Pottawatomie County, according to police.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says Ashley West and Jeffry Rice are each being held on a $25,000 bond.

No details of the case have been released at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Child Advocacy Center of Central Oklahoma to keep the child involved in the case safe.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025