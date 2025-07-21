Oklahoma Co. Commission approves $265,000 to fix flood-damaged courthouse elevators

Monday, July 21st 2025, 5:33 am
The Oklahoma County Commission approves $265,000 to repair flood-damaged elevators in the county courthouse.
Commissioners say a broken pipe on the top floor of the courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City caused the damage in June
Now down to only a single working elevator, commissioners say the courthouse would have to shut down until repairs are made due to being non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Commissioners say they expect the elevators to be repaired the first week of August.
