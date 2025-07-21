Oklahoma Co. Commission approves $265,000 to fix flood-damaged courthouse elevators

Down to only a single working elevator, the Oklahoma County Courthouse receives funding to repair the out-of-commission elevators, which received flood damage in June.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Oklahoma County Commission approves $265,000 to repair flood-damaged elevators in the county courthouse.

Commissioners say a broken pipe on the top floor of the courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City caused the damage in June

Now down to only a single working elevator, commissioners say the courthouse would have to shut down until repairs are made due to being non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Commissioners say they expect the elevators to be repaired the first week of August.