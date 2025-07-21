Deadline for FEMA assistance is on Tuesday: Here is what to know

The deadline to file for FEMA aid for those displaced by March wildfires and straight-line winds is this Tuesday. It comes as the Trump administration weighs the future of this agency.

By: Stephanie Maniche

What is FEMA?

FEMA is Federal Emergency Management Assistance.

It is a funding resource that comes in to provide aid after a major disaster.

How does FEMA help?

It brings a tremendous amount of resources to help with natural disasters.

It also provides the manpower needed for relief depending on the severity of the disaster.

Is FEMA going away?

Emergency Management Director for Oklahoma County David Barnes said he believes it will be restructured which could be significant. He added that he does not see FEMA or the functionality of it, the funding, the support and the coordination going away.

Trump administration officials said they will claw back about $3.6 million that has already been awarded but not yet spent, sending it back to the U.S. Treasury

Who is the current deadline for in Oklahoma?

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Payne counties.

People who were displaced or have property damage from March 14-21 wildfires and straight-line winds

When is the deadline for March wildfires and straight-line winds?

Tuesday, July 22

Where to apply for FEMA assistance?

DisasterAssistance.gov

Call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT