Deadline for FEMA assistance is on Tuesday: Here is what to know

Monday, July 21st 2025, 4:07 am
FEMA is Federal Emergency Management Assistance.
It is a funding resource that comes in to provide aid after a major disaster.
It brings a tremendous amount of resources to help with natural disasters.
It also provides the manpower needed for relief depending on the severity of the disaster.
Emergency Management Director for Oklahoma County David Barnes said he believes it will be restructured which could be significant. He added that he does not see FEMA or the functionality of it, the funding, the support and the coordination going away.
Trump administration officials said they will claw back about $3.6 million that has already been awarded but not yet spent, sending it back to the U.S. Treasury
People who were displaced or have property damage from March 14-21 wildfires and straight-line winds
Call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025
July 21st, 2025