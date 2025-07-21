Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 20

Sunday, July 20th 2025, 10:42 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.
Blitz Exclusive: OU Football Head Coach Brent Venables talks shop
Breaking down SEC Media Days with Dari Nowkhah
OKC Thunder Summer League comes to an end
Top SEC Analysts weigh in on OU's upcoming season
OSU,OU,TU Football: What are the makes and breaks for this season?
