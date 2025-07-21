Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 20

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, July 20th 2025, 10:42 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Toby's Top 3

British Open Finals Takeaways

Blitz Exclusive: OU Football Head Coach Brent Venables talks shop

Breaking down SEC Media Days with Dari Nowkhah

OKC Thunder Summer League comes to an end

Top SEC Analysts weigh in on OU's upcoming season

OSU,OU,TU Football: What are the makes and breaks for this season?

﻿Play the Percentages
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 20th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025