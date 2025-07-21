Oklahoma's livestock industry at crossroads amid vet shortage

Over 80% of Oklahoma counties face a significant shortage of rural veterinarians—exploring the impact on domestic cattle farming and local economies.

By: Kylee Dedmon

Oklahoma is seeing a decline in the number of rural veterinarians, with more than 80% of counties experiencing a shortage in the last five years.

According to the Farm Journal Foundation, less than a quarter of licensed veterinarians selected domestic cattle as their area of practice. Meanwhile, 76% selected companion animals over livestock, but this is a trend that has been going downhill for decades.

“I graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1989, and I think probably since that time there has been a trend of students going more into companion animal practices and not as many graduating veterinarians going into food animal and rural practices," Dr. Troy Shelby, a cattle producer and current President of the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association, said.

Shelby said producers are dependent on rural veterinary care.

“It can be very frustrating and a scary situation if you have a cow or animal in trouble," Shelby said. "It’s hard to find somebody to come out and especially come out to the country to do something like that. You can be in a position, in a real dilemma without veterinary services.”

Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, a veterinarian ambassador with the Farm Journal Foundation and a beef and cattle extension specialist at Oklahoma State University, believes the shortage is a multifactorial situation.

Aspiring veterinarians face challenges getting accepted to and staying in veterinary school, challenges with rural environments, and lower earning potential and difficulty finding jobs for family members.

“This is a highly complicated challenge, and it will take lots of people with lots of different perspectives in a long-term commitment to see us in a better place,” Biggs said.

Over the next 10 years, more than 600 veterinarians could retire in the state.

“A lot of our population veterinarians have gotten older and want to retire," Shelby said. "It doesn’t seem like there are young veterinarians [who] want to step up into places, especially in those more isolated rural areas."

In 2023, 5% of OSU’s graduating class listed large food animals as their field of practice, and 28% said mixed animals.

“We need to have access to quality veterinary care," Shelby said. "Not only for the health and well-being of our animals, but also to support our economies, rural areas. Also, veterinarians are the first line of defense in food safety and public health."

Animal agriculture is one of the leading industries in the Sooner State.

Dr. Shelby hopes the industry will be able to persuade more students to go to Veterinary school.

Oklahoma is taking steps to increase veterinary teaching. In Stillwater, the state is greenlighting $250 million in funds for the construction of a new veterinary teaching hospital.

