Two dead in Duncan house fire, cause under investigation

By: Graham Dowers

A house fire in Duncan has left two people dead and sparked a joint investigation involving local police and the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North N Street. According to the Duncan Police Department, one person was found dead at the scene, while a second individual was transported for emergency medical care but died en route to the hospital.

Emergency crews from both the Duncan Fire Department and Duncan Police responded to the call. Detectives are now working with state fire investigators to determine what caused the blaze.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional details have been released.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this incident,” the department said in a public statement.