New OKC arena praised by lawmakers as symbol of growth, Thunder commitment

Oklahoma lawmakers say OKC’s new Thunder arena reflects the team’s commitment and signals a continued economic boost for the state.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

With the announcement of a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder, state lawmakers are crediting the team’s recent success and commitment to the city for helping fuel long-term economic momentum across the state.

During this week’s Your Vote Counts segment, Senator Paul Rosino and Representative Andy Fugate discussed the arena’s significance and the broader vision it represents for Oklahoma’s future.

“You wanted it, you voted for it, it’s here,” Mitchell said. “It's much better than what they've got for the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Baltimore Colts.”

The new arena, set to rise just blocks from the current one in downtown Oklahoma City, was part of a voter-approved initiative tied to the Thunder’s long-term stay in the city. Lawmakers highlighted that the team’s recent playoff run helped boost state revenue and inspired further investment in Oklahoma’s capital.

Rosino pointed to the Thunder’s recent re-signing of key players, including the team’s "big three," as a sign of strong mutual commitment between the franchise and the city.

The conversation also touched on the importance of naming rights for the new arena, with speculation about major Oklahoma brands like Hobby Lobby, Love’s, or Braum's potentially stepping in.

Beyond basketball, Rosino and Fugate looked east, discussing Pennsylvania’s recent success in attracting $90 billion in new investment tied to energy, AI, and data centers. The lawmakers said Oklahoma has similar potential if it can stay focused on workforce development and bipartisan cooperation.

Both lawmakers are pointing to Tulsa’s role in the state’s future, including talks around a possible aluminum smelter and Pennsylvania’s interest in Tulsa-based Williams Companies.