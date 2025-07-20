Mario Andretti reunites with vintage Mustang at OKC karting grand opening

Racing icon Mario Andretti was reunited with a vintage Mustang he once drove during the grand opening of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Racing legend Mario Andretti got an unexpected gift during the grand opening of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Oklahoma City: a reunion with a vintage Mustang he once drove.

Brent Hike, who owns the vehicle and operates Hike Motorsports out of Ames, brought the car to the event, surprising Andretti with a rare chance to reconnect with a piece of his racing history. The Mustang, which Andretti drove years ago, is typically kept on display at Hike's shop in Ames.

“You and your wife rode in it together,” Hike said, as Andretti posed for photos beside the car.

The new Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility is now officially open. It’s located just off the Broadway Extension at Wilshire and features indoor kart racing, arcade games, and entertainment for all ages. More information can be found on their official website.