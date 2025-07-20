OHP trooper shift from OKC, Tulsa will aid Pottawatomie County, sheriff says

Pottawatomie County’s sheriff says an OHP trooper realignment out of metro areas will improve emergency response in rural Oklahoma.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Freeland Wood says a statewide realignment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers will have a direct and positive impact on his department’s ability to respond to emergencies.

Beginning November 1, a new interstate troop will provide 24-hour patrols along rural sections of I-35, I-40 and I-44. The move is part of a plan by the Department of Public Safety to shift troopers out of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas and into counties with limited law enforcement coverage.

"These changes will help free up deputies more quickly, allowing them to respond to high-priority calls that may be holding," Wood said.

DPS Commissioner Tim Tipton addressed concerns about the realignment last week, saying rural counties are in critical need of additional support.

“Of course, the more rural area you get into, a lot fewer police officers and deputies out there, a lot sparser coverage to respond to immediate needs for assistance,” Tipton said.

