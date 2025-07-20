One dead after pedestrian hit on I-40 in Washita County

Saturday, July 19th 2025, 10:02 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


WASHITA COUNTY -

One man is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 40 at the 45 mile marker in Washita County according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say 34-year-old Jacob A. Ledesma was struck by a vehicle and was found laying on the roadway when first responders arrived on scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to authorities.

The condition of the driver and what led up to the incident is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story.
