Silver Alert: 80-year-old Sandra Ray

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Sandra Ray, who was last seen in Oklahoma City.

According to authorities, Ray is possibly enroute to Mississippi or Tennessee in a Silver 2008 Kia Rio.

Police say Ms. Ray has dementia, and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

This Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department.