Kasey Alert: 37-year-old April Jenkins

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 37-year-old April Jenkins, last seen in Oklahoma City on July 14.

By: News 9

She has brown hair with hazel eyes and stands at 5 ft. 7 in.

Police say Jenkins left with two unknown males and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information related to April Jenkins should call 911.

This Kasey Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Sayre Police Department.