Man charged for damaging News 9 radar and broadcast equipment

Anthony Tyler Mitchell faces multiple felony charges after Oklahoma City police say he broke into News 9’s radar site, cut satellite cables, and damaged critical infrastructure.

By: Graham Dowers

-

An Oklahoma City man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he vandalized equipment at News 9’s weather radar site, disabling part of the station’s operations and interrupting access to critical broadcast systems.

According to court documents filed in Oklahoma County, Anthony Tyler Mitchell, 39, is accused of entering the fenced-in News 9 radar facility on the night of July 6 and using a hammer to damage an OG&E electrical meter, a generator transfer switch, and satellite communication lines.

RELATED: Oklahoma Radar Vandalism Update: Police file complaints

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued the following statement relating to the charges:

“This crime is about much more than vandalism of property,” Drummond said. “Weather radar is not a 'weather weapon.' Radar technology is vitally important and saves the lives of countless Oklahomans every year. This individual’s alleged action is not simply wrong; it imperiled public safety. My office is committed to protecting critical infrastructure and holding accountable anyone who willfully damages it."

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office charged Mitchell with three counts:

Damaging equipment in a critical infrastructure facility, Malicious injury or destruction of property over $1,000, and Entering with the intent to commit a felony.

Surveillance video reportedly captured Mitchell entering the restricted property and tampering with critical broadcast and electrical equipment, including cutting satellite lines used to receive national emergency messages. According to court filings, Mitchell was identified through police body camera footage and jail booking records. Officers recognized a distinctive T-shirt worn during the incident, featuring a dog on the front and “Martha’s Vineyard” on the back.

The estimated damage to News 9 and OG&E property exceeds $1,000. The radar was rendered inoperable on the evening of July 7. Investigators noted that Mitchell also cut lines to satellite dishes that are part of News 9’s connection to CBS and emergency alert systems.

RELATED: Anti-government militia group claims responsibility for vandalism to News 9 radar

Prosecutors say Mitchell’s actions disrupted critical infrastructure protected under state law, which includes broadcast facilities licensed by the federal government. The incident not only interrupted weather radar service but also affected News 9’s ability to receive emergency communications.

An arrest warrant was issued following a probable cause determination, and his bond was set at $25,000. He has a history of property-related offenses in Oklahoma City, with police citing at least four previous cases in 2025 alone.

The case remains under investigation, and Mitchell is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.