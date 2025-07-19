Jena Nelson launches campaign for 5th district of Congress

Saturday, July 19th 2025, 8:52 am
Jena Nelson, former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and the 2022 Democratic nominee for State Superintendent, officially announced her candidacy for Congress Saturday morning during a campaign launch event at Millwood Public Schools Fieldhouse.
RELATED: Oklahoma's New Teacher Of The Year Announced
Nelson will be running against incumbent Stephanie Bice for the Congressional seat of the 5th district.
Nelson, a longtime educator and advocate for public schools, gained statewide recognition during her 2022 campaign against current State Superintendent Ryan Walters, earning 43% of the vote. This was the highest of any Democrat on the statewide ballot that year.
While Nelson had teased a major announcement earlier in the week, Saturday’s event confirmed her plans to enter the race for federal office.
News 9 will continue to provide updates on the race as it develops.
July 19th, 2025
July 1st, 2025
July 19th, 2025
July 19th, 2025