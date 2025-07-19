Jena Nelson launches campaign for 5th district of Congress

Former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson officially launched her campaign for Congress Saturday morning at Millwood Public Schools Fieldhouse in Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Jena Nelson, former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and the 2022 Democratic nominee for State Superintendent, officially announced her candidacy for Congress Saturday morning during a campaign launch event at Millwood Public Schools Fieldhouse.

Nelson will be running against incumbent Stephanie Bice for the Congressional seat of the 5th district.

Nelson, a longtime educator and advocate for public schools, gained statewide recognition during her 2022 campaign against current State Superintendent Ryan Walters, earning 43% of the vote. This was the highest of any Democrat on the statewide ballot that year.

While Nelson had teased a major announcement earlier in the week, Saturday’s event confirmed her plans to enter the race for federal office.

