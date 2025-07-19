72-year-old man killed in Johnston County crash

Saturday, July 19th 2025, 8:41 am
A 72-year-old man is dead following a crash Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said 55-year-old Christi Burnham was driving east on State Highway 7 around 8 p.m. in Johnston County when her vehicle left the road and rolled. Burnham stated that she had fallen asleep at the wheel before losing control, according to authorities..
A passenger in the car, 72-year-old Bobby Coley, died at the scene, according to troopers.
Burnham was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, according to OHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
July 19th, 2025
July 19th, 2025
July 19th, 2025
July 19th, 2025