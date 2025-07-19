72-year-old man killed in Johnston County crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old man died in a rollover crash in Johnston County after the driver told troopers she fell asleep at the wheel.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A 72-year-old man is dead following a crash Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 55-year-old Christi Burnham was driving east on State Highway 7 around 8 p.m. in Johnston County when her vehicle left the road and rolled. Burnham stated that she had fallen asleep at the wheel before losing control, according to authorities..

A passenger in the car, 72-year-old Bobby Coley, died at the scene, according to troopers.

Burnham was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, according to OHP.

The crash remains under investigation.