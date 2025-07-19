Police looking for suspects in Paseo District dispensary robbery

Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a dispensary in the Paseo District Friday night.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 9:04 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a dispensary in the Paseo District Friday night.

OCPD says two men entered the Paseo Cannabis Collective Dispensary acting like customers before one suspect produced a handgun, racked the slide, pointed it at the clerk, and told the clerk to give them all the products.

Officers say one suspect ran around the counter and began to take cannabis products before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspects left with only cannabis products, but it wasn’t a “significant amount.”
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 12th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025