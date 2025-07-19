Police looking for suspects in Paseo District dispensary robbery

Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a dispensary in the Paseo District Friday night.

By: News 9

-

Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a dispensary in the Paseo District Friday night.

OCPD says two men entered the Paseo Cannabis Collective Dispensary acting like customers before one suspect produced a handgun, racked the slide, pointed it at the clerk, and told the clerk to give them all the products.

Officers say one suspect ran around the counter and began to take cannabis products before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspects left with only cannabis products, but it wasn’t a “significant amount.”