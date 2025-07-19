Former CLEET director’s resignation follows ‘serious allegations of misconduct,’ records show

Uncover the series of events leading to Darry Stacy's resignation as CLEET's Executive Director. Follow News 9's in-depth probe into the underlying concerns.

By: Jordan Fremstad

This week, News 9 learned new information about the abrupt resignation of the former executive director of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET). Darry Stacy resigned in April after being named in an administrative investigation. News 9 obtained public records revealing additional details about what led to Stacy’s departure.

Stacy left Cleet following a News 9 story that focused on safety concerns with a popular law enforcement service weapon. The Sig Sauer P320 has been the subject of several lawsuits over unintentional discharges nationwide. News 9 requested records from CLEET related to the topic after a Blanchard school resource officer’s P320 unintentionally fired through a bench at Blanchard Elementary School.

News 9’s open records request revealed Stacy had placed a ban on striker-fire pistols at CLEET's firing range at the K.O. Rayburn Training Center in Ada, unless the weapons had an installed external manual safety. The agency reversed that policy on July 7 after a “review of available materials and discussion with firearms experts.”

Shortly after the story aired, the news broke on April 16 that Stacy resigned as executive director of the agency. Through an additional open records request, News 9 received a memo sent to CLEET staff on April 10. According to the email, leaders placed Stacy on “administrative suspension with pay pending investigation of several serious allegations of misconduct.”

The memo from CLEET council chair Donnie Anderson said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Troop Z and its Professional Standards division would lead the third-party investigation into Stacy. Anderson told staff in the memo not to “discuss this matter with anyone other than the assigned investigator(s).”

On April 12, leaders sent an email saying Stacy had resigned from his position. News 9 asked CLEET for clarification and information about the investigation. A spokesperson said they "are unable to comment on confidential personnel matters."

CLEET named Deputy Director Marcus Williams acting director after Stacy’s resignation, but according to CLEET’s website, General Counsel Preston Draper currently serves as acting director.