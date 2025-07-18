Smurf family fun and frightening summer scares returns to theaters

Movie Man Dino Lalli compiles top movie picks for the week featuring Smurfs' suitcase packed with action, a horrific revisit to a 1997 slasher film, and an insightful small-town political drama set amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Looking for something for everyone in the family to enjoy? News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli has this week's top movie picks!

Smurfette’s Real-World Rescue

The Smurfs are back for fun and adventure in the newest film, "Smurfs." After Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamet, the rest of the crew is on a mission to get him back.

Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, leads the rescue mission into the real world while discovering what defines the Smurfs destiny.

The reboot also stars James Corden, Nick Offerman and John Goodman. Aside from voicing a character, Rihanna also produced the film and wrote a song titled, "Friend of Mine" that is featured in the movie.

Old Wounds, New Blood: Revisiting Last Summer

The new installment of the 1997 slasher film "I Know What You Did Last Summer" brings back hook-welding terror.

The new film mirrors the same events as the original with a slight twist. In the movie, five friends cause a deadly accident and promise to keep it a secret until a year later someone comes back to haunt them. However this time, they seek help from two survivors from the Southport massacre.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprise their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson.

The film welcomes fresh faces to the franchise like Outer Bank's actress Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, and Sarah Pidgeon.

The film currently has a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the original at 46%.

Pandemic Politics: Clash Amid COVID‑Fueled Mayoral Race

Set in a small town in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, the drama "Eddington" stars Pedro Pascal alongside Academy award winners Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

A mayoral race creates political polarization and social unrest after Pascal and Phoenix's characters find themselves at odds.

The film has started generating Oscar buzz for Best Original Screenplay. Nominations for the Academy Awards are set for January 22, 2026.