Frontier City & Wild West Water Works to reimplement chaperone policy this weekend

Frontier City & Wild West Water Works are reimplementing their chaperone policy this Saturday.

By: Brandon Coons

-

Starting this weekend Frontier City and Wild West Water Works in Northeast Oklahoma City are reimplementing their chaperone policy.

As of tomorrow, July 19, all guests 15-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult chaperone who is at least 21-years-old to enter or remain in the parks, according to officials at both parks.

The policy will be in effect every Saturday from 4 p.m. to close. The chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay, according to officials.

They say guests aged 15-years-old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone when the chaperone policy is in effect will be subject to ejection. Guests 16-years-old or older may be asked to present a valid government issued photo identification, like a Driver’s License or State Issued ID Card with their date of birth at entry to verify their age. If they’re unable to verify proof of age, officials say guests may be denied entry into either park.

The chaperone requirement applies to all one-day Ticket Holders, Season Pass Holders and Members, according to officials at both parks.